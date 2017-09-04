Studiocanal has upgraded the titles of a trio of execs in a reorganization of its international distribution and marketing departments. Hugh Spearing, who headed the UK marketing department of Optimum Releasing and Studiocanal UK for more than a decade, has been appointed Head of Global Marketing and will leading the Central Marketing team based between Paris and London. The exec oversaw marketing campaigns for Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Spy, Rush, The Imitation Game and Paddington. His title was most recently Head of International Creative marketing.

Suzanne Noble, the head of UK Publicity and Corporate Communications at Studiocanal in London since 2009, has been appointed Head of Global Film Publicity and Communication. She remains in London. Noble came up in exec stints at The Weinstein Company and Icon,

Simon Bobin, who moved from Sony Pictures in 2014, has been appointed SVP Global Film Distribution. He will manage Studiocanal’s film dating strategy, P&A approvals and box office reporting, based in the Paris head office.

All three report to Anna Marsh, EVP, International Distribution.

Studiocanal has upcoming Paddington 2, the Liam Neeson-starrer The Commuter, the James Marsh-directed The Mercy with Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz and Nick Park’s Early Man, as well as the recently wrapped Mike Newell-directed Guernsey, the Idris Elba-starrer Yardie, the Hans Petter Moland-directed Hard Powder and the Hatton Gardon Project heist movie with Working Title.