Freeform’s Stitchers will not see a fourth season. The network has canceled the sci-fi procedural which wrapped what turned out to be its third and final season last month, Deadline has confirmed.

The series starred Emma Ishta as Kirsten Clark. Highly intelligent and persistent, Kirsten has an aptitude for technology but never expected that she’d be hacking into the minds of the recently deceased. Recruited into a covert government agency to be ‘stitched’ into the memories of the dead, Kirsten and the Stitchers team investigates murders and deciphers mysteries that otherwise would have gone to the grave. Kyle Harris (Cameron Goodkin), Ritesh Rajan (Linus Ahluwalia), Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Maggie Baptiste), Allison Scagliotti (Camille Engelson), and Damon Dayoub (Detective Quincy Fisher) also starred.