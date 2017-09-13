EXCLUSIVE: Chernin Entertainment has picked up the comedy pitch for an as yet final untitled feature film (working title is Bring Your Kid To Work Day) from actor/writer Steve Lemme. The family comedy was bought pre-emptively from Lemme who is a founding member of the Broken Lizard Comedy Group. Their comedy Super Troopers was made for $3M and took in $23.1M worldwide while its Beerfest (another nothing-budgeted comedy) made $20.3M worldwide.

Steve Lemme

He wrote both films with the Broken Lizard troupe. Lemme also co-wrote and co-starred in the Broken Lizard films Puddle Cruiser, Club Dread, and The Slammin’ Salmon and he is currently developing a feature film, The Breakdance Battle Of Dusty River, for Lionsgate with Brett Ratner and Russell Simmons producing

He also co-stars in Super Troopers 2, which he also co-wrote, and is directed by fellow Broken Lizard member Jay Chandrasekhar, scheduled for release from Fox Searchlight on April 20, 2018.

Lemme is repped by The Gotham Group, CAA and David Krintzman of Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein & Kohner.