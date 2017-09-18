Sterling K. Brown, who Sunday night became the first black actor to win the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category since Andre Braugher in 1998, finally got to finish his acceptance speech backstage. He was “loudly” played off by the Emmy house band during CBS’ live broadcast when accepting for NBC’s This Is Us.

Backstage, a reporter asked him if he’d like to finish and he happily took the opportunity. It includes a special thank you to wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, his kids, managers and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

“I wanted to thank our writers,” Brown said. “A show doesn’t get seven acting nominations without some epic, beautiful, thoughtful writing. You guys are our life’s blood, so I want to thank you so much. To our producers and directors, in particular, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and the crazy-cool Ken Olin. I thank you for your guidance and friendship. And I wanted to thank Dan Fogelman — he is the Hebrew hammer with which our house was built. He makes me laugh and cry in equal parts and keeps me coming back for more, and in his own little small special way. He’s not trying to make America great again, he’s trying to make it the best that it’s ever been, and I love him for taking me on this journey. I wanted to thank my manager [Jennifer Wiley-Stockton]. You’ve been doing this for a long time, and it feels like we’re just getting started. I can’t wait to see what’s next. And to my wife — I didn’t get to thank my wife — you make my life worth living and you gave me two of the most beautiful things that God has ever put on this planet. Your daddy loves you with the strength of a thousand suns. I’ll see you Monday after work. Thank you.”