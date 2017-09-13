Oscar nominee Stephen Rea, Colm Feore and English actress Zawe Ashton are set for Neil Jordan’s upcoming thriller The Widow from Sidney Kimmel Entertainment. The pic, which begins filming this month, also co-stars Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz and Maika Monroe.

Written by Ray Wright, the film, set in New York, follows a young woman named Frances (Moretz) who strikes up an unlikely friendship with an enigmatic widow named Greta (Huppert) whose motives are gradually revealed to be sinister. Rea will portray a private investigator hired to investigate the possibly nefarious intentions of Greta. Feore plays Frances’ estranged father and Ashton’s character is a mysterious woman with important information about Greta’s past.

Sidney Kimmel is producing the project alongside Lawrence Bender, James Flynn, and Karen Richards. Sierra/Affinity will handle foreign sales, while CAA and WME Global co-rep the film domestically.

Rea, who nabbed an Oscar nom for his role in Neil Jordan’s The Crying Game, will next appear in the upcoming Starz sci-fi series Counterpart starring J.K. Simmons. He’s repped by ICM, Independent Talent Croup and Barking Dog Entertainment.

Feore, repped by Gersh and the Coronel Group, recently appeared in seasons 5 of the Netflix drama House of Cards and past credits include Chicago and Disney/Marvel’s Thor.

Ashton, whose most recent credits include Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animal and Showtime’s miniseries Guerrilla with Idris Elba, is a client of Troika and LINK.