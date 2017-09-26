With It fever gripping the globe, it’s a good time to be in the Stephen King business and Gaumont Television has today confirmed Deadline’s July scoop that the studio is developing an adaptation of the prolific author’s 2008 novella, N. The story appears in the Just After Sunset collection and the TV version will be rechristened 8. Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation helmer David F Sandberg is directing the pilot while Ant-Man And The Wasp scripters Andrew Barrer & Gabe Ferrari are writing, as Deadline previously noted. Sandberg, Barrer and Ferrari are exec producing alongside Lotta Losten (Lights Out) and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Erwin Stoff who are supervising the project.

N, now 8, takes place in Maine where a group of eight imposing stones contains an ancient evil so terrifying that it can drive visitors mad. In the summer of 1992, three teenagers escaped the malicious force, and are confronted 25 years later.

Sandberg is coming off New Line/Warner Bros’ Annabelle: Creation which has grossed nearly $300M in worldwide box office and is still in release. His feature directing debut, Lights Out, was a 2016 summer hit with $149M global. Ant-Man And The Wasp, which Barrer and Ferrari co-wrote, releases next summer from Disney/Marvel. The latter previously published a graphic novel of N, written by Marc Guggenheim and illustrated by Alex Maleev.

The 8 series joins Gaumont’s recently-set co-production with Ivanhoe Pictures, Red Rush. The sci-fi project will be written by The Big Short‘s Charles Randolph and Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes‘ Rupert Wyatt. The 22nd century-set tale takes place on Mars which has become the new Wild West where a scientist, an outlaw miner and a merciless intelligence worker will be involved in a plot that will overthrow the powers on the Red Planet and beyond.