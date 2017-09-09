Stephen King’s It has been released in 46 markets and are breaking opening first day records already in some key countries. It has grabbed $16.1M so far on 10,560 screens bringing its running cume up to $25.7M for Warner Bros. It has logged the biggest opening day ever for a horror film in the U.K., Brazil, Russia, Australia, Holland and across Eastern Europe. In Spain, the results were more than double of The Conjuring and Annabelle and logged the biggest opening day for a Warner Bros. film this year.

This comes as the crazed clown with the red balloons is breaking records domestically with a three-day take that is set to float far and above the $100M mark. More to come …