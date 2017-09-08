The strength of the Stephen King brand just proved itself as the R-rated It‘s Thursday showings delightfully horrified crowds, grabbing hold of $13.5M in previews that began at 7 PM. That means it nabbed the largest horror pre-show gross ever, the largest R-rated preview as well as the largest Sept. preview and the biggest ever for a movie based on a a Stephen King book.

Deadpool, which was released Feb. 15, 2016 ended its three-day weekend with $132.4M but was opened during the President’s weekend holiday. The R-rated superhero film from Fox also had the benefit of 374 Imax and 475 PLF screens.

It is releasing outside of any holiday weekend, was not a superhero film and had literally no stars to promote which makes its preview results all the more impressive for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Genre audiences usually come out for preview audiences and the horror audiences traditionally love their Friday late night moviegoing so we’re expecting a very, very strong night.

In terms of comps, Jordan Peele’s Get Out grossed $1.8M at 2,240 theaters from showtimes starting at 7 PM and M. Night Shyamalan’s Split grabbed $2M in Thursday night previews in 2,295 theaters. However, both bowed early in the year. Get Out went onto to gross $33.3M for its three-day opening weekend when it bowed in February of this year to end its domestic run with $175.4M and a global take of $252.4M. Split scared up a FSS of $40M before ending its run at $138.1M; globally it nabbed $276.9M.

20th Century Fox’s Logan pocketed a big $9.5M in its previews to chalk up the third highest for an R-rated preview after record holder Deadpool ($12.7M) and The Hangover Part II ($10.4M from midnight shows). Logan was released in early March and after that strong preview it ended up trampling all competition to take No. 1 for with an $88.4M debut weekend.

The Hangover Part II was released during Memorial Day by Warner Bros. in 2011 and took in a total gross of

$85.9M in its three day.

It is also doing far and above the normal social media activity for the horror genre with a social media universe (SMU) totaling 273.2M breaking out as 35.5M Facebook fans, 7.9M Twitter followers, 225.5M YouTube views and 4.1M Instagram followers, according to RelishMix. The typical horror film has only a 61.2M SMU by opening week and It has over 273M.

According to PostTrak, most of the audience came after watching the trailer on YouTube, so let’s look, specifically, at YouTube.

It‘s YouTube views are racking up over 97K daily when the typical horror film’s daily views is usually 32K. What’s impressive about this Andy Muschietti (Mama) directed film is that it’s achieving this activity with a cast is dominated by child actors and a non-social star (Bill Skarsgard). In fact, horror author Stephen King alone is driving the activity.

The elements that tied all of these efforts together was the imagery of the yellow raincoat and the red balloon and the tagline You’ll Float Too.

Open Roads Films

We are awaiting grosses still on Home Again, the Reese Witherspoon-starring romantic comedy from Open Road Films which has a large core female audience. The film, which has drawn mixed reviews, is considered counter-programming in a weekend that will all but be chased out of theaters by a crazed clown. It was directed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer and also stars Lake Bell and Michael Sheen. It started previews at 7 PM.

A comp for Home Again‘s comp is Bridget Jones Baby, the romantic comedy which was released during a similar time last year (on Sept. 16) and had preview numbers of $364K previews and a Friday night of $3M before ending its three-day at $8.2M. Bridget Jones Baby played at 2,208 theaters also with shows starting at 7PM.

In the social media universe (SMU), RelishMix reports that Home Again has a social media universe of 33M, well below the 47M typical for a romantic comedy in its opening week. The SMU consists of 4.5M Facebook fans, 2.9M Twitter followers, 10.2M YouTube views and 12.2M Instagram followers.

Home Again has 4.4K daily YouTube video views when 17K is typical for the genre. There are not any notable social efforts to speak of, but it is strong on convo as Witherspoon is a draw and is engaged and sharing materials to her nearly 17M fans and followers.

The other film releasing this weekend on a moderate release is 9/11 which stars Charlie Sheen, Gina Gershon and Whoopi Goldberg from Atlas. It had no previews.