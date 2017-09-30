Refresh for updates. In a time when people in power, particularly in the U.S. should be reaching out and helping Puerto Rico and the Caribbean in the wake of devastation left by Hurricane Irma and Maria instead of tweeting negativity, many are stepping up and doing what they can for relief — including celebrities. Many are using their platform to send money and aid. Jennifer Lopez donated $1 million and continues to support while Beyonce lent her voice to a remix of J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente” with the proceeds from the song going to hurricane relief efforts.
Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll have now stepped up to lend a hand with the #PuberMe awkward photo challenge. When Kroll was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert promoting his new Netflix animated series Big Mouth which follows a group of teens going through the awkward pains of puberty, he encouraged his celeb friends to tweet awkward photos from their teen years with #PuberMe. It started off as a fun hashtag trend for social media, but Colbert upped the ante and said that for every awkward picture tweeted and/or Instagrammed by a celebrity with the #PuberMe and #PuertoRicoRelief hashtags, his AmeriCone Dream Fund would donate $1000 to One America Appeal, an organization started by five living former American Presidents to encourage their fellow citizens to support recovery efforts from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.
The campaign is a positive and lighthearted way to bring awareness and aid to Puerto Rico and everyone affected by the recent hurricanes. Obviously, Colbert and Kroll got the ball rolling with some awkwardly handsome pics.
From there, the pictures started rolling in. This included enjoyable snapshots of Kroll’s Oh Hello and Big Mouth co-star John Mulaney and Sarah Silverman. Judd Apatow’s is reminiscent of Freaks and Geeks while Steve Martin’s is very…beardy.
The talk show crew didn’t waste any time sharing theirs. John Oliver is sporting some serious David Koresh glasses while Samantha Bee reminds us of the magic that was Sun-In and Liz Claiborne. James Corden smolders while he rocks some gently feathered hair and then there’s a pic of Conan O’Brien that you will never be able to unsee.
Debbie Harry, Yvette Nicole Brown, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Monica Lewinsky, and Kumail Nanjiani were brave to share crucial moments during their hair journeys.
Then there’s this pic of Weird Al Yankovic using a silly straw to drink out of a coconut. He actually looks kind of cool.
Clark Gregg is not wearing a bowtie. That bowtie is wearing Clark Gregg.
Lin-Manuel Miranda practically wins the #PuberMe challenge with this video.
We could barely recognize Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen in these pics.
These snaps of Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera, Aidy Bryant and Gina Rodriguez are just too adorable to be awkward.
And here are some other #PuberMe pics that are sure to remind us that celebrities went through awkward phases just like us.
If it’ll help #PuertoRicoRelief I’ll happily #PuberMe, but all my adolescent pics are 100% awesome: https://t.co/VngrzRrlzu—
Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 29, 2017