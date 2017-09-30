Refresh for updates. In a time when people in power, particularly in the U.S. should be reaching out and helping Puerto Rico and the Caribbean in the wake of devastation left by Hurricane Irma and Maria instead of tweeting negativity, many are stepping up and doing what they can for relief — including celebrities. Many are using their platform to send money and aid. Jennifer Lopez donated $1 million and continues to support while Beyonce lent her voice to a remix of J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente” with the proceeds from the song going to hurricane relief efforts.

Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll have now stepped up to lend a hand with the #PuberMe awkward photo challenge. When Kroll was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert promoting his new Netflix animated series Big Mouth which follows a group of teens going through the awkward pains of puberty, he encouraged his celeb friends to tweet awkward photos from their teen years with #PuberMe. It started off as a fun hashtag trend for social media, but Colbert upped the ante and said that for every awkward picture tweeted and/or Instagrammed by a celebrity with the #PuberMe and #PuertoRicoRelief hashtags, his AmeriCone Dream Fund would donate $1000 to One America Appeal, an organization started by five living former American Presidents to encourage their fellow citizens to support recovery efforts from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

How much is Americone Dream donating for every celebrity #PuberMe for #PuertoRicoRelief? Watch to see @NickKroll name the number! pic.twitter.com/bXZQ0PpDyf — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 29, 2017

The campaign is a positive and lighthearted way to bring awareness and aid to Puerto Rico and everyone affected by the recent hurricanes. Obviously, Colbert and Kroll got the ball rolling with some awkwardly handsome pics.

Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

Thank you Stephen. In return, here's me trying to look like a tough guy because I hadn't yet hit #puberme. #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/WAzZ6kk6qb — nick kroll (@nickkroll) September 28, 2017

From there, the pictures started rolling in. This included enjoyable snapshots of Kroll’s Oh Hello and Big Mouth co-star John Mulaney and Sarah Silverman. Judd Apatow’s is reminiscent of Freaks and Geeks while Steve Martin’s is very…beardy.

The talk show crew didn’t waste any time sharing theirs. John Oliver is sporting some serious David Koresh glasses while Samantha Bee reminds us of the magic that was Sun-In and Liz Claiborne. James Corden smolders while he rocks some gently feathered hair and then there’s a pic of Conan O’Brien that you will never be able to unsee.

Debbie Harry, Yvette Nicole Brown, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Monica Lewinsky, and Kumail Nanjiani were brave to share crucial moments during their hair journeys.

Dear @StephenAtHome & @NickKroll may I present #PuberMe. What have we learned? That 80's era mom hair came for us ALL and that #JustSayNo should have extended to plastic fashion "jewelry". #PuertoRicoRelief ❤ HispanicFederation.org/donate A post shared by Yvette Nicole Brown (@yvettenicolebrown) on Sep 29, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Then there’s this pic of Weird Al Yankovic using a silly straw to drink out of a coconut. He actually looks kind of cool.

Clark Gregg is not wearing a bowtie. That bowtie is wearing Clark Gregg.

Any excuse to share the moment this curtain supporting beast was unleashed ‘pon da laaaadieees. #PuberMe https://t.co/2SSs13yaqP pic.twitter.com/lUvk6l7AMj — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) September 29, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda practically wins the #PuberMe challenge with this video.

We could barely recognize Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen in these pics.

Hey @nickkroll @stephenathome – wanna fight?? #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief #1983 A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Sep 29, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

These snaps of Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera, Aidy Bryant and Gina Rodriguez are just too adorable to be awkward.

Here you go @nickkroll… giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause. God Bless Puerto Rico. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Sep 29, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

this uncomfortable little lady goes out to @nickkroll for #puertoricorelief #puberme A post shared by aidybryant (@aidybryant) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

And here are some other #PuberMe pics that are sure to remind us that celebrities went through awkward phases just like us.

If it’ll help #PuertoRicoRelief I’ll happily #PuberMe, but all my adolescent pics are 100% awesome: https://t.co/VngrzRrlzu—

Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 29, 2017

Remember home video? #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on Sep 29, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Alright @nickkroll here’s my sexy awkward middle school phase #PuberMe pic for #PuertoRicoRelief A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT