Having watched what happened to MSNBC primetime star Lawrence O’Donnell when someone leaked footage of him having an on-camera meltdown during a glitch-riddled taping, CBS late-night star Stephen Colbert decided to get out in front of his own similar embarrassing Late Show incident.

In video leaked this week, The Last Word anchor was seen grimacing, swearing, thumping his desk, jumping out of his chair, and otherwise losing his cool when the “insanity” begins.

“Who is asking for a Labor Day rundown in my ear!” O’Donnell shouted on the compilation video.

“There is insanity in the control room tonight…Someone in that control room is out of control,” he added.

Later:

“Stop the hammering! Stop the hammering! Who’s got a hammer?! Where is it? Where’s the hammer?! Somebody go up there and stop the hammering! STOP THE HAMMERING!!”

Observed Colbert: “Wow! He went from Zero to Dad On Day 3 Of Road Trip – like that!”

O’Donnell was compelled to apologize when the compiled footage became public:

A better anchorman and a better person would've had a better reaction to technical difficulties. I'm sorry. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 20, 2017

Colbert hoped to avoid such embarrassment: