Stephen Colbert wanted to clear things up tonight about his Emmy night quip that winner John Oliver’s show is “so high quality, they can only make one a week.”

Colbert wanted to make amends.

“I know I made a joke after he won,” Colbert said on tonight’s The Late Show about the second consecutive Best Variety Talk Series victory for HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. “But the truth is…they only do one a week.”

“They’e not lazy,” he said about his old Comedy Central pal Oliver. “They’re working hard. We’re insane doing five a week.”

All in fun, of course. This year’s ceremony, said the awards host himself, “was the most fun I’ve ever had at the Emmys – and I’ve won Emmys before.”