CBS late-night star Stephen Colbert will guest on Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC late night show on Thursday. Colbert, whose show broadcasts from NYC, will be in Los Angeles, appearing in promotion of his first-ever gig as hosting CBS’s broadcast of the Primetime Emmy Awards that Sunday night in LA. Last year’s Emmy Awards host Kimmel no doubt will have some advice for him.

If you want to see an original Colbert that night, you’ll want to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live; Colbert’s Late Show is in repeats.

Colbert is appearing one night after Kimmel plays host to former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who is making his late-night debut.