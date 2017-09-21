Donald Trump might have been “saddened” by the “worst ever” Emmy ratings, but he was also wrong, says Emmy host Stephen Colbert. “We had the second worst ratings of all time!,” Colbert boasted last night. “In your face!”

Eventually launching into a chant of “We suck less!”, the host of CBS’ The Late Show began the segment (watch it above) by commending Trump for his “strong and presidential” response to the disasters in Mexico City and Puerto Rico.

“That lasted for about 18 minutes,” Colbert said of Trump’s pair of dignified and compassionate tweets. “Because then he tweeted about something that truly seemed to upset him: The Emmy ratings.

I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night – the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the "DEPLORABLES." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

Colbert then took aim at the president’s accuracy, noting, first, that he “heard someone say” at the Emmys that the crowd size was huge (that would have been Sean Spicer, making his controversial cameo).

And then there was Trump’s timing – his “last night” reference was off by a day. “I checked the TV schedule and he must have been watching NCIS: New Orleans,” Colbert joked, then in his Trump voice said, “So sad about what’s going on in New Orleans – so many naval crimes.”

But mostly Colbert took issue with that “worst ever” ratings barb. In fact, the 11.4 million viewers for Sunday’s Emmy broadcast was slightly more than last year’s 11.3 million. Hence the “We suck less!” chant.

As for Trump’s faux-sadness, Colbert noted, “This is not something to be sad about. I’m not even sad about it, and I was the host of the Emmys.”

