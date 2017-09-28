EXCLUSIVE: Stefanie Scott (Insidious: Chapter 3), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Murder on the Orient Express) and Chloe Perrin have joined the cast of the supernatural thriller Mary opposite Emily Mortimer and Gary Oldman, which is in production in Alabama with Michael Goi (American Horror Story) at the helm.

The supernatural thriller, written by The Shallows‘ Anthony Jaswinski, comes from Tucker Tooley Entertainment and eOne. The story follows a couple facing financial struggles who buy an old ship at auction with the hope of starting a charter business, only to discover her horrifying secrets on the isolated open waters. Also in the cast is It co-star Owen Teague.

Scott recently appeared in the third installment of the horror franchise Insidious from Focus Features and Blumhouse Productions, which grossed $112.9M on a budget of only $10M.

Scott has four films under her belt for the year: First Light, from writer-director Jason Stone (This Is the End); Spare Room;Beautiful Boy, with Steve Carell; and Small Town Crime, opposite Octavia Spencer. She also was one of the main players in Jem and the Holograms.

Garcia-Rulfo is best known for his roles in films such as Bless Me, Ultima and Cake as well as From Dusk till Dawn: The Series (in TV). Garcia-Rulfo is also headlined as one of the titular characters in the 2016 remake The Magnificent Seven. The actor will next be seen in the remake of Murder on the Orient Express.

Chloe Perrin’s credits includ Jurassic World, Papa, The Diabolical and the CBS series Reckless. She will next be seen in the indie feature Itsy Bitsy.

Tooley Entertainment and eOne are co-financing and producing Mary under their first-look co-financing and international distribution deal. Mary is the second film that the two companies have joined forces on after Now I See You.

Tucker Tooley, Scott Lambert and Alexandra Milchan as well as Scott Lumpkin are producing Mary. Greg Renker and Jason Barhydt are the executive producers with Oldman’s longtime producing partner Douglas Urbanski.

Scott is repped by the Gersh Agency, More/Medavoy Management and Sloane Offer. Garcia-Rulfo is with WME and LBI Entertainment. Perrin is repped by Abram Artists Agency and New Beginnings Entertainment.