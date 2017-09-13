Starz has given a series order to Vida (fka Pour Vida), a Mexican-American sisters drama set to star Veronica Osorio (Hail, Caesar!, The Carmichael Show) and Melissa Barrera (Club de Cuervos, La Mujer de Judas).

Vida was one of three projects based on Spanish-language formats and stories from Hispanic creators, writers and producers that Starz announced in January 2016 as part of its “programming strategy of seeking diverse voices” and targeting “underserved audiences,” per Starz CEO Chris Albrecht. After scoring big with Power, its hit drama that appeals to African-American audiences, the network had set a goal to develop programming catering to Hispanic viewers, which the series order for Vida is a result of. (Separately, Starz pursued a Havana Quartet drama starring Antonio Banderas, which did not progress beyond the development stage.)

Vida is a half-hour drama series focusing on two Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and shocking truth about their mother’s identity. Osorio will play Emma; and Barrera will portray her sister, Lyn.

Courtesy of Starz

Tanya Saracho (How to Get Away With Murder, Looking, Girls) will serve as showrunner with Alonso Ruizpalacios (Gueros, Verde) directing the first episode. Big Beach TV will produce the series with executive producers Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf and Robin Schwartz.

“Tanya explores identity, culture, gender and sexuality through the lens of a Latinix family and their community. It’s a deeply personal and relatable series about coming back home and finally growing up,” said Albrecht. “Vida reflects the intersecting worlds of Latin and American descendants of all genders and sexualities and speaks to the heart of Starz’s programming commitment to present compelling stories for traditionally underserved audiences. We are very proud to work with Tanya and help bring her vision to life.”

Starz

Florida-born, Venezuela-raised actress Osorio co-starred in the Coen Brothers’ feature Hail, Caesar! and will next be seen in the upcoming Soderbergh project Mosaic. She also had guest spots on NBC’s The Carmichael Show and Netflix’s Girlboss. She’s repped by 3 Arts and UTA.

Mexican actress Barrera can be seen in the upcoming third season of Club de Cuervos on Netflix. She also had lead roles in the praised Siempre Tuya Acapulco and Tanto Amor.

Ruizpalacios is in post-production on his new film Museo which stars Gael Garcia Bernal. He is also currently in production on the new Gael Garcia Bernal series Aqui en La Tierra for Fox International.

Lionsgate retains domestic and international multiplatform rights, including broadcast, home entertainment and digital for the series.