Six major brands including General Mills, Nissan, Verizon, and Vizio hope to feel The Force in December when Disney releases Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The companies plus fashion designer Christian Louboutin and health technology maker Royal Philips plan “an extensive global promotional campaign” to support the movie, Disney’s Lucasfilm says today. They will include “specific, custom-designed campaigns and innovative programs” to “complement the overall marketing campaign.”

“This film will be blazing new ground in the Star Wars saga, and we feel our partners have designed some truly compelling experiences to match,” Lucasfilm GM Lynwen Brennan says.

Some of the companies have a track record with Star Wars.

For example, last year Big G offered a free ticket (up to $12 in value) to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to people who in a single transaction bought three boxes of its cereals including Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Honey Nut Cheerios, Reese’s Puffs, Trix and Cookie Crisp that hawked the film.

Nissan last year produced 5,400 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition autos, available in black or white.

Verizon promoted Star Wars: The Force Awakens with ads and other marketing efforts build on a slogan promoting what it called “The Force of a better network.”

Last month Royal Philips tipped its hand, announcing plans to sell “special edition Star Wars inspired shavers.”