Disney XD has slotted a fall premiere date and has released a new trailer for the fourth and final season of its Emmy-nominated animated series Star Wars Rebels. Season 4 debuts with an hourlong episode on Monday, October 16 on Disney XD and the Disney XD app.

Disney XD

Season 4 picks up with the Ghost crew joining the growing Rebel Alliance in a fight against the Galactic Empire. But when a new Imperial threat arises on Lothal, Ezra (Taylor Gray) leads the crew back to his home world to defeat the oppressive forces of the Empire under the command of cunning Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

In addition to Gray and Mikkelsen, the returning voice cast includes Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan, Vanessa Marshall as Hera, Steve Blum as Zeb, Tiya Sircar as Sabine, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex, David Oyelowo as Kallus and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. Warwick Davis joins the cast this season as Rukh, Admiral Thrawn’s deadly assassin.

Star Wars Rebels is created by Emmy-winning executive producer Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Oscar nominee Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Days of Future Past) and Emmy nominee Carrie Beck. The Lucasfilm Animation production is executive produced by Filoni and Kinberg, and co-executive produced by Emmy nominee Henry Gilroy.

Check out the trailer above.