Today on Force Friday, Star Wars Han Solo director Ron Howard tweeted out a photo of Paul Bettany with the message, “The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder #PaulBettany #Force Friday”. Seth Rogen responded to Howard on Twitter saying, “If he’s just visiting he dresses funny.”

Howard followed it up with the second tweet: “It’s my third opportunity to work with Paul. He’s a blast & so talented,” referring to their previous two projects together — A Beautiful Mind and The Da Vinci Code.

Fan sites claim Bettany is playing the same character that Michael Kenneth Williams was expected to play, but instead of being a motion-capture alien, he’ll be a real person. Deadline had the exclusive about Williams being cut out due to his busy schedule. Sources tell Deadline that Bettany will be playing a completely different character. Outer Rim is a hint to Han Solo’s haunting ground, the outer rim of the galaxy where all types of illegal activities happen. Odds are that Bettany’s character is one of those rowdy types.

Howard’s tweets are below:

The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder #PaulBettany #ForceFriday pic.twitter.com/KzuAwhcIXy — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 1, 2017