Ron Howard continues to leave a trail of Twitter/Instagram breadcrumbs that will eventually lead the highly anticipated Star Wars standalone Han Solo movie. He posted two photos, with similar captions about shooting a scene about “desperate and dangerous times.”

Related
Visual Effects Society Lists 70 Most Influential VFX Films: Sci-Fi Rules, Superheroes Lag

One dusty and hazy photo features what might be wreckage from a spaceship and silhouettes of unknown characters while the other seems to be on the same planet with explosions going off in what seems to be a junkyard. All of which has plenty of fans speculating.

Shooting a scene about desperate and dangerous times.

A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on

The comment section to both photos are filled with theories on what we are seeing. One fan speculates the first photo has Boba Fett while others claim to see AT-AT parts and Storm Troopers. Another suggests that all of this is taking place on the planet of Kessel which might be the case considering Howard just recently posted a photo of the much-referenced Kessel Run last week.

The Han Solo movie stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Thandie Newton and opens May 25, 2018.