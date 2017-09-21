Ron Howard seems to be having a good time since taking over the directing reins of the upcoming Han Solo film. He recently posted a photo of the famous Kessel Run from the set with the caption “Spicey?”

The caption and the Kessel Run might be totally foreign to many, but for Star Wars diehards, the reference is crystal clear. In the original Star Wars, Harrison Ford’s Han Solo says, “You’ve never heard of the Millennium Falcon?…It’s the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.” It is referenced again in The Force Awakens, when Rey boards the vessel and says, “This is the ship that made the Kessel Run in 14 parsecs?” To which Han Solo corrects, “Twelve!”

Spicey? A post shared by RealRonHoward (@realronhoward) on Sep 20, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

As for the “spicey” caption, it does not refer to Sean Spicer but to the fact that the Kessel Run as a hyperspace route used by smugglers to move spice from the spice mines of Kessel.

The reference is a deep cut for fair-weathered Star Wars fans, but the hardcore definitely will enjoy it. Howard seems like he wanted to show off his knowledge of the Star Wars mythology and he succeeded.

The Han Solo movie stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Thandie Newton and opens in theaters May 25.