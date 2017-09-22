Star Trek: Discovery‘s live after-show premieres this Sunday, September 24 on CBS All Access with newly named host Matt Mira and a new title.

Originally named Talking Trek, the after-show is now titled After Trek. It will debut at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT Sunday following the CBS Access launch of the first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery. Guests on the inaugural show include Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (First Officer Michael Burnham), James Frain (Ambassador Sarek) and the series’ executive producer and co-showrunner Aaron Harberts.

Starting Sunday, October 1, all subsequent After Trek episodes will be available to stream live at 9:30 PM, ET following new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery. In addition, all episodes will be available to watch on demand for CBS All Access subscribers.

Mira is a founding member of the Nerdist team and also stars in his own show Sidekick with Matt Mira on Nerdist’s streaming platform, Alpha, which is returning for a second season. He’s currently a writer for ABC’s hit comedy The Goldbergs and also has written for Comedy Central’s @midnight and served as host of G4’s Attack of the Show. He’s repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Stone, Meyer, Genow, Smelkinson & Binder.

After Trek is produced by Embassy Row in association with Roddenberry Entertainment. Michael Davies, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, and Jeremy Hutchins and Julia Cassidy serve as co-executive producers.