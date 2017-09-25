Star Trek: Discovery drew 9.6 million viewers in its Sunday premiere broadcast on CBS.

The premiere episode, which aired from 8:48-9:53 PM after NFL football, also drew a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49, which is up from the fast affiliates of this morning.

CBS

CBS Research projects Star Trek: Discovery to increase to more than 15 million viewers with seven-day delayed viewing, and an additional 5%-10% with live +35 day viewing,

As Deadline reported earlier, the premiere on CBS All Access drove a record number of single-day signups at CBS’ digital streaming subscription service. No specific numbers were reported, but the network says the stats outstrip the previous record spurred by the 2017 Grammy Awards in February.

Episodes 1 and 2 of Star Trek: Discovery are available to stream on CBS All Access. All new episodes will be available on demand weekly after 8:30 PM ET on Sundays exclusively for CBS All Access stateside subscribers.

In addition to its single-day record, CBS All Access saw its best week and month for signups thanks to Star Trek: Discovery, the fall kickoff of the NFL on CBS and the season finale of Big Brother and Big Brother Live Feeds.

Star Trek: Discovery also was the No. 1 most social non-sports broadcast event and OTT series airing on September 24, according to Nielsen Social.