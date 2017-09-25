Tonight’s premiere of Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access drove a record number of single day sign-ups for CBS’ digital streaming subscription service.

While no specific numbers were reported, the network claims that today’s record outstrips the previous one spurred by the 2017 GRAMMY Awards back in February.

Episodes one and two of Star Trek: Discovery became available to stream on CBS All Access tonight with the shows also broadcasting on CBS. All new episodes will be available on demand weekly after 8:30 PM, ET on Sundays exclusively for CBS All Access stateside subscribers.

In addition to its single day subscriber sign-up record, CBS All Access saw its best week and month ever for sign-ups thanks to Star Trek: Discovery, the fall kick-off of the NFL ON CBS and the season finale of Big Brother and Big Brother Live Feeds.

CBS All Access also dropped the inaugural episode of After Trek, the show’s live companion after-show hosted by Matt Mira at 11:00 PM, ET/8:00 PM, PT. All subsequent After Trek episodes will be available to stream live at 9:30 PM, ET following new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery.

Earlier this year, CBS All Access streamed its first original series, The Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight. In addition, CBS Access provides fans access to 9K-plus episodes on demand that span primetime, daytime, late night and classic TV hits.