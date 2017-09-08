Despite all the grim news from Florida, Happy Star Trek Day anyway — and yeah, that’s apparently a thing, at least on Twitter. Noted fans from Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost to the man himself, William Shatner, are tweeting their best wishes on this 51st anniversary of the debut of the TV’s most successful sci-fi franchise.

That last stat, by the way, comes from Guinness World Records via Shatner himself, who tweeted it out this morning with some nyah-nyah emojis poking a certain big-screen behemoth:

And did you know Star Trek was a favorite of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.? That one comes from Michael Beschloss, cable news’ favorite presidential historian who’s not Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Here’s a sampling of the Star Trek Day greetings: