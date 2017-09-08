Despite all the grim news from Florida, Happy Star Trek Day anyway — and yeah, that’s apparently a thing, at least on . Noted fans from Twin Peaks co-creator Mark Frost to the man himself, William Shatner, are tweeting their best wishes on this 51st anniversary of the debut of the TV’s most successful sci-fi franchise.

That last stat, by the way, comes from Guinness World Records via Shatner himself, who tweeted it out this morning with some nyah-nyah emojis poking a certain big-screen behemoth:

And did you know Star Trek was a favorite of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.? That one comes from Michael Beschloss, cable news’ favorite presidential historian who’s not Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Here’s a sampling of the Star Trek Day greetings:

On Star Trek Day, wishing all in Irma's path to follow evacuation instructions and: Live long and prosper! https://t.co/hsxkNCaKdh — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) September 8, 2017

@WilliamShatner A pleasant and prosperous #StarTrekDay to you, o captain, my captain. 🖖 — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) September 8, 2017

Happy #StarTrek day! Many thanks to the pioneers who changed my life, and the lives of so many others. #StarfleetBadassery is 51 years old! https://t.co/B3hK4JkHWJ — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) September 8, 2017

“Star Trek” premiered on NBC today 1966—was a favorite of Martin Luther King for its diversity: pic.twitter.com/WAb2AnRcKY — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 8, 2017

Join us in wishing a #HappyAnniversary to the #StarTrek crew who brought space, exploration & hope into our homes #LLAP #StarTrekDay pic.twitter.com/86pHzGKG0K — Star Trek (@StarTrek) September 8, 2017