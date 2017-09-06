Scream Queens alumna Keke Palmer is set for a recurring role on Season 2 of Fox’s hit music drama series Star.

Palmer will play Gigi, a hot recording artist who is “ratchet and rich.” While alienating her current label, she is courted by Ayanna and the girl’s new label, Midtown records. Despite all the showy glitz, Gigi is a serious musician, looking for “good producers and bomb ass records.”

Co-created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, Star follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business. Michele joins series stars Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott, Quincy Brown, Miss Lawrence and Michael Michele.

Palmer, who starred as Marty Maraschino on Fox’s Grease Live! and as Zayday Williams on Scream Queens, also will be seen this fall in the role of April on Epix’s Berlin Station. Palmer also stars in and executive produces popular scripted digital comedy series That’s The Gag on her YouTube channel in partnership with Awesomeness TV. She also made Broadway history as the first African American and youngest actress to star in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic 1957 musical, Cinderella.