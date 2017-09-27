Elijah Kelley (The New Edition Story) is set for a recurring role on Season 2 of Fox’s hit music drama series Star.

Kelley will play Andy, a Harvard graduate who has worked all his life to pursue his dreams in the music industry. He’s knowledgeable and driven, but his charisma is what Ayanna Floyd (Michael Michele), the CEO of Midtown Sound, relies on to help her put her new label on the map. What she doesn’t know is that Andy’s impressive vocal talents may play a part in accomplishing her goal.

Co-created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, Star follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business. Series also stars Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott, Quincy Brown and Miss Lawrence.

Kelley’s role reunites him with Daniels, Queen Latifah and new Season 2 series regular Luke James. Kelley and James worked together on BET miniseries The New Edition Story. Kelley also played the Scarecrow in NBC’s hit live special, The Wiz Live!, opposite Queen Latifah, Ne-Yo and David Alan Grier. His recent film credits include the role of Charlie Gaines in Lee Daniels’ The Butler, the voice of Sunny in Disney’s animated Strange Magic, along with Boys of Abu Ghraib and Hairspray.

Season 2 of Star premieres tonight at 9/8c on Fox.