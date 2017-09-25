Sony Pictures Television Networks has set its offshore premiere dates for the AXN thriller Absentia, starring Castle alum Stana Katic. ITs international rollout begins today, anchored by the debut on AXN channels in Spain, Portugal and Romania. Multiple further markets also have been added to the AXN calendar throughout the rest of the year (see below).

The 10-episode original series opened the Monte Carlo TV Festival in June and is Castle fan-favorite Katic’s first leading TV role since leaving that series. Absentia‘s U.S. home is yet to be confirmed.

The pre-domestic international rollout is significant. AXN release dates now are confirmed in Hungary and Poland (September 26); Bulgaria on September 27; Russia/CIS on October 2; Adria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bosnia/Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia and Slovenia on October 11; and Latin America/Brazil in November.

Created by Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick, the series centers on FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic). While hunting one of Boston’s most notorious serial killers, Agent Byrne disappears without a trace and is declared dead. Six years later, she’s found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive and with no memory of the time she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband has remarried and her son is being raised by another woman, she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders.

Patrick Heusinger, Cara Theobold, Angel Bonanni, Richard Brake, Neil Jackson, Ralph Ineson, Patrick McCauley, Paul Freeman and Bruno Bichir form the ensemble. The series is executive produced by Oded Ruskin, Maria Feldman, Julie Glucksman, Matt Cirulnick and Katic.

“Absentia is a show whose narrative reaches beyond borders and whose characters are universally relatable,” says Marie Jacobson, EVP Programming and Production at Sony Pictures Television Networks. “We are thrilled to have our AXN partners around the globe join us in the launch of this stellar franchise featuring an unrivaled international ensemble.”

Added Andy Kaplan, President of Sony Pictures Television Networks: “We couldn’t be more proud of Absentia, a show that underscores SPTN’s commitment to creating and distributing provocative and entertaining content that speaks to viewers both here and abroad. We are thrilled that Absentia has found a home on so many of our AXN channels and we look forward to working closely with all of our distribution partners to present this compelling and character-driven drama to fans worldwide.”