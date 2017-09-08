Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming began spinning Chinese turnstiles today with an estimated $21.6M opening day. Including Thursday previews, the unofficial total is $23M on the Tom Holland-starrer from director Jon Watts. Through last Sunday, the movie was at $747.8M global with $422M at the international box office.

China was the biggest offshore market for the last two Amazing Spider-Man pics and each of the webslinger’s films have released there going back to 2002 with the subsequent sequels growing apace with the market.

The five-year gap between Sam Raimi’s last Spidey spin in 2007 and Marc Webb’s 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man made for exponential increases: from $19M to $49M in box office. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 then nearly doubled its predecessor with over $94M (non-restated figures).

Douban has SMH at a good 7.7 and if the typical weekend pattern holds, it should hit $60M+ across the FSS.

Sony pushed the boat out in terms of Middle Kingdom marketing partnerships including with Momo, iQiyi, QQ, Baidu and brands like Audi, Doritos and M&Ms.

Targeting the teen audience, Holland recorded a high school entrance exam greeting while PGone, a contestant in the popular RapChina variety show, recorded a theme song.

Whether Spidey can keep China captive in his web will be borne out through the mid-weeks, but it will certainly dominate play this weekend. The next major Hollywood release is next Friday’s War For The Planet Of The Apes. Dawn made over $100M in the PROC.