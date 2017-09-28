EXCLUSIVE: Sourcebooks Inc., one of the country’s leading book publishers, which has enjoyed seven titles on The New York Times and/or USA Today bestseller lists so far in 2017, has signed the Gotham Group as its exclusive representative for all the company’s film and television projects. Sourcebooks also will work directly with Gotham to develop, publish and produce original content across multimedia platforms.

Sourcebooks is the 10th-largest book publisher in America and the only one of the top 10 headquartered outside of New York City.

The agreement covers all books for which Sourcebooks controls the film and TV rights from its current catalog and backlist, including the bestselling children’s book series by Adam Wallace How to Catch a Leprechaun, How to Catch an Elf and How to Catch a Monster.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eddie Gamarra and all of Gotham Group. They’re brilliant,” said Dominique Raccah, CEO and publisher of Sourcebooks, who began the company 30 years ago on a shoestring budget of only $17K in Naperville, IL. The company now publishes books, ebooks and digital products in most consumer categories.

“[The Gotham Group’s] expertise across the animation, film and television markets, combined with our bestselling books and content, will significantly expand opportunities for Sourcebooks authors,” Raccah said.

“We are excited to work with the team at Sourcebooks,” added Goldsmith-Vein, founder and CEO of the Gotham Group. “Not only are we fans of their current authors and titles, but we’re looking forward to the original IP ideas we can brainstorm for their roster. We’re committed to making even more opportunities for their multi-platform storytellers who defy the traditional ‘silo’ mentality and whose creative output can’t be limited to one entertainment sector.”