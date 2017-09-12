Sony Pictures Classics has taken all rights in North America, Australia and New Zealand to the Maria Callas documentary Maria By Callas: In Her Own Words. Helmed by first-timer Tom Volf, the film features never before seen or heard footage and performances of the great Greek-American opera singer.

The film, which Volf spent five years working on, is co-produced by Emma Lepers of Petit Dragon and Gaël Leiblang and Emmanuel Chain of Elephant Doc. Paris-based MK2 has worldwide sales.

SPC commented, “Maria Callas, her voice and story are illustrious. We’re thrilled to be able to help expand this icon’s prodigious following.”