Lisa Finkel Broock has been named Vice President, Corporate Communications, Sony Pictures Entertainment. She begins her new job on Monday, reporting to Robert Lawson, EVP and Chief Communications Officer for SPE.

In her new position, Broock will work with Lawson on SPE corporate internal and external communications strategies and media relations, as well as the company’s television businesses on corporate communications matters. She will be SPE Corporate Comms’ primary liaison with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and will also work closely with Stacy Weitz and Jennifer Solari on the TV production side, as needed.

Broock moves to SPE from Beepi, where she served as VP Communications at the peer-to-peer marketplace startup. She previously served as managing editor at Us Weekly and also worked on the media relations and producing sides of ABC News on Good Morning America Weekend, and oversaw publicity for Good Morning America, 20/20, and Primetime Thursday.