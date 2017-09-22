EXCLUSIVE: Oscilloscope has acquired North American rights to Sollers Point, the new film from Matthew Porterfield that stars McCaul Lombardi, Jim Belushi and Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz. A 2018 theatrical release is planned, with the deal sealed before the film has its world premiere next week at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

The plot centers on Keith (Lombardi, from American Honey), a 24-year-old newly released from prison and living with his father (Belushi) under house arrest in Baltimore. He is struggling to reestablish himself in a community scarred by unemployment, neglect and deeply entrenched segregation. Despite good intentions, as he taps into all his familiar resources, he finds he may be reverting to his old ways.

Eric Bannat, Alexandra Byer, Gabrielle Dumon, Jordan Mintzer and Ryan Zacarias are producers. International sales are being handled by The Bureau Sales.

“Matt’s work is something we’ve always been huge admirers of,” said Oscilloscope’s Dan Berger. “He’s a phenomenal filmmaker with a unique voice and Sollers Point — his biggest film yet — is a meaningful progression in his storytelling. We’re looking forward to introducing this incredible and moving film to audiences.”

Porterfield’s previous credits include the features Hamilton, Putty Hill and I Used to Be Darker.