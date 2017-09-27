TBS is diving into unscripted waters for the first time next month, and the cable net today set premiere dates for its new series Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild and Drop the Mic. The classic game show format hosted by the rap kingpin will debut at 10 PM Tuesday, October 24, followed by the new singing-competition series at 10:30 PM. Watch the new trailers for Joker’s Wild above and Drop the Mic below.

TBS

Snoop says The Joker’s Wild was his favorite game show growing up, and now he’s putting the “G” back in “game show” and the “pot” in jackpot. He’ll live the dream as host of the new version, which includes a gigantic slot machine, giant dice and playing cards. Per TBS, the game features a variety of categories with a Snoop-a-fied touch and includes cameos by Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifia, Karlie Kloss, Michael Strahan, Method Man, Regis Philbin, Kelly Osbourne and Karrueche Tran. Streetwise questions and problem solving, not just book smarts, rule the floor. Joker’s Wild is produced by Sony Pictures Television, in association with Turner’s Studio T. Snoop Dogg serves as executive producer, along with Michael Strahan, Vincent Rubino, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Ted Chung.

TBS

Hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin, Drop the Mic pits four stars from the worlds of entertainment, music, sports and pop culture to face off against one another in a rap battle royal packed with creative lyrics and “Did they really just say that?” moments. At the end of each head-to-head battle, the studio audience votes to determine the winner. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios, with James Corden, Ben Winston and Jensen Karp as executive producers and Joanna Gallagher as co-EP.

“Drop the Mic and Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild further redefine what audiences have come to expect from TBS and perfectly complement each other for an hourlong block of high-energy, competitive fun,” said Michael Bloom, SVP Unscripted and Special Event Programming for TBS and TNT. “The passion and comedic creativity behind each show is infectious and sure to generate weekly surprises for everyone.”

Here is the trailer for Drop the Mic: