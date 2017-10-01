Just before Ryan Gosling said his goodnights from the Saturday Night Live stage tonight, the show paid a quick tribute to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner by showing the color-tinted portrait used when Hef hosted the show 40 years ago.

Hefner, who died Wednesday at age 91, hosted an episode during SNL‘s third season, October 15, 1977. His musical guest was folk-rock singer Libby Titus. One sketch even had Hefner debating the Playboy Philosophy with Socrates (played by John Belushi) and Plato (Garrett Morris).

That’s Hef’s SNL portrait above.

 