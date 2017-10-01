Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump kicked off Saturday Night Live by hanging up on the pleading mayor of San Juan. “That woman was so nasty,” said Baldwin, using one of Trump’s favorite insults. (See a short clip below).

SNL doesn’t seem to have lost any of its political snap as it starts it 43rd season with a sketch as current as today’s presidential tweets. With featured (and underutilized) player Melissa Villaseñor as Carmen Yulín Cruz, SNL‘s cold open had a polo-shirted Trump speaking by phone to the San Juan mayor, castigating her for not upgrading to “FEMA Prime.”

“I’m begging you,” the mayor said, “Puerto Rico needs your help.” Click.

NBC via Twitter

“That woman was so nasty,” Baldwin sniped to Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who boasted that America loves here because, “I’m no nonsense but I’m all nonsense.”

Enter Kate McKinnon’s Jeff Sessions, more elf-like than last season. “I live in the grandfather clock in the hallway,” an oddly-toothed Sessions told a surprised Trump. “I made friends with some mice, they tell me secrets.”

Before long, Sessions was on Trump’s lap, cooing, “I might look adorable but I’m frightening.”

New to the SNL political landscape was Alex Moffat’s Chuck Schumer, oozing New York cool.

But the sketch’s most memorable moment might have been one of its first, with Baldwin’s Trump being told by Villaseñor’s Cruz that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. He’s aware, he says, unconvincingly, “but not many people know that.”

Take a look: