Erik Palladino (Suits) has joined the season 2 cast of History’s breakout Navy SEAL drama series Six in a recurring role.

From A+E Studios and Weinstein Television, and created by father/son duo William and David Broyles, the series follows members of Navy SEAL Team Six, modern American warriors, whose covert mission to eliminate a Taliban leader in Afghanistan goes awry when they uncover a U.S. citizen working with terrorists.

Palladino will play Commander Hughes, a hard-charging commander of Seal Team Six, a man with legendary battle scars and swagger. Not one who needs to prove himself, Commander Hughes leads the team as they take on their next dangerous mission.

He joins series stars Walton Goggins, Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, and Juan Pablo Raba and new Season 2 cast members Olivia Munn, Jaylen Moore and Nikolai Nikolaeff, all series regulars; and Katherine Evans, a recurring.

William Broyles, Harvey and Bob Weinstein, David Broyles, Bruce C. McKenna, Alfredo Barrios, Jr., George W. Perkins, David Glasser, Nicholas Chartier, Meryl Poster and Barry Jossen are executive producers.

ER and 666 Park Avenue alum Palladino has recently recurred as Kevin Miller on Suits and Vostanik on NCIS:LA. He’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency & The Coronel Group.