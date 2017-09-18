EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed the illustrious writer-producer Simon Beaufoy, who until several months ago had been repped in the U.S. by the late agent Susan Landau. Beaufoy in the past two decades has won Oscars, Golden Globes, WGA and other awards for such films as The Full Monty, Slumdog Millionaire, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and 127 Hours. His latest scripted effort, the Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris-directed Emma Stone-Steve Carell starrer Battle of the Sexes, just made its debut at Telluride and Toronto, and will be released by Fox Searchlight.

“Battle of the Sexes” Fox Searchlight

Beaufoy is currently writing and producing the FX series Trust with longtime collaborators Danny Boyle and Christian Colson. He also is adapting the Michael Ondaatje novel In the Skin of a Lion for producer Robert Lantos, and the Elizabeth Taylor biopic for Iain Canning.

Beaufoy continues to be represented by Charlotte Knight and Alan Hergott.