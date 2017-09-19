Sierra/Affinity, which brought us the action-packed espionage pic Atomic Blonde starring Charlize Theron, has entered into a first-look agreement with Scott Bernstein’s SMB Films. The deal calls for Sierra/Affinity to be SMB’s first stop as it develops and produces feature films for a global audience. Bernstein and Sierra/Affinity’s Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg announced the news today.

“As both a seasoned executive and producer, Scott has a strong track record of identifying material that resonates worldwide and distilling it into a feature film product that appeals to audiences both domestically and abroad,” said Meyer. “Combining Scott’s talents with Sierra’s strength as a producer, financier and sales entity presents a potent content generating combination.”

Added Bernstein: “The commitment Nick and Marc have shown up to supporting strong filmmakers and storytellers has been paramount to Sierra/Affinity’s success. I see this as an opportunity to join forces with one of the most prolific companies to create inspiring stories done by today’s leading filmmakers. I am looking forward to building a slate of films that support Sierra/Affinity’s global outlook and commercial sensibility that they’ve shown with the success of Atomic Blonde.”

Bernstein served as EVP of Universal Pictures for 10 years before launching SMB Films in 2014. He produced several successful films including Straight Outta Compton and Ride Along 2. He currently is producing The Turning at Amblin, with Floria Sigismondi attached to direct. SMB Films, along with Harvey Mason, also has acquired the life rights to Aretha Franklin and to Pete Rose, the latter with Middleton Media Group.