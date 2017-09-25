Showtime has tapped Emmy-nominated comedy writer R.J. Fried as showrunner of its new untitled half-hour animated series centered on the Trump White House, executive produced by Stephen Colbert.

A three-time Emmy nominee, Fried most recently served as co-executive producer and head writer for Problematic with Moshe Kasher. His credits also include The Late Show with David Letterman, Triumph’s Election Special 2016, Maya & Marty, Night of Too Many Stars, Onion Sportsdome, Popzilla and Rob & Big. He has written for David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Conan O’Brien, Robert Smigel, Sacha Baron Cohen, Andy Richter and Bill Murray among others. Fried is also a former two-sport division one varsity athlete, and was drafted by the Florida Panthers in the third round of the 2000 NHL Draft.

The 10-episode untitled animated series will present the truish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants – family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit – intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, revealing insights into what makes them so definitively Trumpian. It’s a workplace comedy where the office happens to be oval; it’s a character study in search of character, as seen through the eyes of an imaginary documentary crew. Produced by CBS Television Studios, the series will be executive produced by Colbert, Chris Licht and Fried. Tim Luecke, who co-created the Late Show version of Animated Trump, will serve as lead animator (and co-executive producer). The series is slated to premiere in early 2018.