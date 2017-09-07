House Of Lies star Don Cheadle is returning to Showtime with another half-hour comedy set in the business world. Cheadle and Andrew Rannells (Girls) have been tapped to star in the half-hour Wall Street comedy Ball Street, which has been formally greenlighted to pilot by the premium cable network. The project hails from Happy Endings creator David Caspe, Black List writer Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl), Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg (Preacher) and Sony Pictures TV Studios.

Rex/Shutterstock

Caspe and Cahan, who are lifelong friends, wrote the script and will serve as showrunners. Rogen and Goldberg will direct the pilot, slated to begin production in February.The four will executive produce the project, which will be a co-production between Showtime and Sony TV where Caspe, Rogen and Goldberg have been under overall deals.

Ball Street takes us back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday – the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it. Until now… Ball Street is the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party, and the glass ceiling.

Cheadle will play Rod “The Jammer” Jaminski, a self-educated, self-made, self-destructive master of the universe whose firm the financial press called, “The L.A. Raiders of corporate raiders.” Rannells plays Blair Shmerman, a fresh-out-of-Wharton trading prodigy whose pure heart will struggle to survive Wall Street (from both a metaphoric and cocaine standpoint). The project’s third main character — yet to be cast — is Jammer’s top lieutenant, Dawn Darcy, the first female head trader on the street, who’ll ride the second wave of feminism through a sea of horny millionaires.

“When the global economy incinerates itself, people always wonder why. Ball Street is a dream project rising from the ashes of that disaster,” said Showtime president Nevins said. “In Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells, we have two of the most dynamic performers in the world today – the question is which one of them lit the match. With Seth, Evan, David and Jordan at the helm, we are primed for the launch of something memorable.”

Ball Street is aiming to become the second Showtime series set on Wall Street, joining drama Billions.

Ball Street was originally developed at Showtime about four years ago, The project was brought back last fall and put on fast-track (re)development a few months after Showtime bought another half-hour project from Caspe, Cahan, Rogen, Goldberg and Sony TV, Manhunt, with a production commitment.

Cheadle won a Golden Globe and received four consecutive Emmy nominations for his performance on Showtime’s House Of Lies. Most recently Cheadle starred as Miles Davis in Miles Ahead which he directed, co-wrote and produced and for which he won a Grammy Award.

Multiple Tony nominee Rannells’ film credits include The Intern and the upcoming Paul Feig feature A Simple Favor.

Rogen and Goldberg co-created and executive produce the television drama Preacher, directing the pilot and several episodes, and have written and produced such films as Superbad and Pineapple Express.

In addition to Happy Endings, Caspe created and executive produced Marry Me, on which Cahan was supervising producer.