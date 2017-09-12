EXCLUSIVE: Here’s an exclusive, first look at Shot, the drama coming out Sept. 22nd that stars Noah Wyle and Sharon Leal with a great performance by one heck of a newcomer in Jorge Lendeborg, Jr., about three lives forever changed by gun violence. Paladin acquired domestic theatrical rights for this film which was directed and produced by veteran filmmaker Jeremy Paul Kagan (The Chosen, Roswell, Conspiracy).

Deadline talked to both Wyle and Kagan about why they wanted to do this film. Based on an original story by Kagan and a screenplay by Anneke Campbell and Will Lamborn, Shot is about a movie sound mixer Mark Newman (Wyle) who is pumping up the volume on a bloody shootout in a western film and then just hours later out on the street talking to his wife, he is felled by a random bullet. With his wife Phoebe (Leal) desperately trying to stop the bleeding, they both agonizingly wait for an ambulance to arrive as Mark frantically fights for his life. Meanwhile, hidden behind a fence across the street, a teenager, Miguel (Lendeborg), watches in horror with the still smoking gun in his hand that accidentally misfired.

From the moment the shot rings out, Kagan’s camera in real time daringly follows Mark from street, to stretcher, to gurney, to examining table, as we watch the paramedics and medical teams in full life-saving mode. The idea is to share the total shock, physical pain, anger, fear, gallows humor, and guilt and how this all effects his relationship with his estranged wife. This film was a passion project for Kagan, who said, “I think this film wanted me to make it.”

Kagan said he had the same feeling when he directed the 1981 drama The Chosen, a film based on a bestselling book. The film starred Robby Benson and the late greats Rod Steiger and Maximilian Schell in a story about two Jewish boys — on Hassidic and the other a Zionist — who despite differences come to find common ground. That film was widely praised by critics.

Kagan told Deadline that for Shot, he thought it was important for the viewer to see what it’s like in real time for the person who gets shot. He said that over his long career he filmed scenes where a lot of people would get shot on screen. In fact, the very first TV series he filmed Nichols which starred James Garner in 1973 was about a cowboy sheriff who didn’t have a gun and then at the end of the run the hero (Garner) got shot and killed and then his twin brother (also played by Garner) sought revenge. So audiences got to know the sheriff and fall in love with the character before he died.

Shot is unflinching in its depiction of real gun violence and the physical and mental struggles of its victims. The scenes are visceral and bloody at times. It is not for the faint of heart, but it is one of the best portrayals of what actually happens (Fruitvale Station comes to mind). It is a powerful film. It shows how relationships are affected and even how those wheelchairs are treated by others with awkward, sideway glances

Lendeborg, Jr. — cast in this film before landing the role in Spider-Man: Homecoming — is definitely one to watch and could easily become one of the film industry’s leading men.

Kagan won an Emmy for Chicago Hope for the episode Leave of Absence where one of the doctors Alan Birch (portrayed by Peter MacNicol) was shot down by street thugs and how doctors then struggled to save his life. “I’ve spent time in ER rooms as gunshot wound victims came in. I have seen this. I have seen how the doctors interact and the EMT guys that are there,” said Kagan. He also filmed an episode of Taken (for Steven Spielberg) where a young father gets shot but is later cured by his alien daughter.

“In a way, this theme in terms of moviemaking has been constantly around me. About seven years ago is when this started, and I came to realize what an incredible epidemic we have. What occurred to me is that we don’t know what it really means in real time to get shot. Maybe it’s naive arrogance, but I hope this movie saves a life. And I feel that maybe if someone sees this and was going to get a gun, take their life by suicide, give a gun to someone else, that maybe they would think twice.”

Noah Wyle spent 22 days on his back and then in a wheelchair for the role. “I have known Jeremy a long time and have always admired his activist streak and ability to develop great material,” Wyle told Deadline. He said he was finishing up the final season of DreamWorks/TNT’s Falling Skies in Vancouver and was looking for something that would challenge him as an actor — the kind of role that would “strip your house down. To take your house down to the studs and then you have to build it back up again. I thought the best way to do that was to self-flagellate for 22 days.”

He said what interested him about the character was he was a guy who was always conscious of time and juggling many balls in the air during the course of his day, “and then in an instant, none of that matters” when he is hit by a stray bullet. Wyle said that he hopes, the film “could be a validating experience — to see this movie might make it feel more universally understood and make people feel less alone. To know that someone else has also walked this path before them.”

Shot releases into ten U.S. cities theatrically on Sept. 22 before being distributed on other platforms.