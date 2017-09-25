Sharon Stone, the Oscar-nominated actress who is next up on the big screen in James Franco’s The Disaster Artist, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

A24 releases Disaster Artist on December 1. Stone is also starring in Steven Soderbergh’s experimental HBO movie Mosaic, which is eyeing a 2018 bow.

Stone of course rose to international fame with 1992’s Basic Instinct, which earned her the first of her four Golden Globe nominations. She won the Globe and was nominated for an Oscar for Scorsese’s 1995’s Casino opposite Robert De Niro.

In 2015, she made her series-starring debut with TNT’s Agent X, which lasted one season.

Stone, who had been with Gersh, continues to be managed by Mosaic.