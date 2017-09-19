Gersh has reeled in a shark. The agency said today that it has signed FUBU entrepreneur and Shark Tank veteran Daymond John for representation in television, film, social media and other transmedia.

An original cast member of the four-time Emmy-winning series, John’s commitment to promoting and supporting entrepreneurs led to his appointment by the Obama administration as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship.

“We are thrilled to work with the incredible Daymond John on a multitude of exciting and dynamic business opportunities,” the agency said in a statement. “From a global perspective, he is the head of an unequaled brand, and we look forward to working with him in finding unique partnerships and developing new content.”

John will continue to be managed by Eric Ortner at the Ortner Group.