Entertainment One has partnered with Israel-based Armoza Formats to co-produce Sex Tape, a provocative new hour-long social experiment reality series for the U.S. market. As the title suggest, it will feature couples making sex tapes.

Per the producers, Sex Tape showcases real couples confronting their issues head on by filming their most intimate moments. Each episode features three couples who self-shoot their lives for an entire week — the ups, the downs, and yes, the sex. The couples then meet with a relationship expert to watch the footage…together (all three couples) — and then discuss and debate each other’s various relationship issues.

The format, launched by Armoza at MipTV earlier this year, is somewhat reminiscent of Sex Box, which featured couples who have private sex in a large box onstage and then discuss sex and their relationship.

The project from Armoza Formats is being actively developed in Germany, Spain, the UK and several other territories. 360 POWWOW has acquired the format, taking local rights for Argentina, Chile, Peru and Colombia. At eOne, Sex Tape is being spearheaded by Tara Long, EVP Alternative Programming