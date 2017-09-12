In one glorious Closer Look segment, Late Night host Seth Meyers took down the flapping rain jackets of TV news who swarmed Florida during Hurricane Irma to describe to viewers what wind and rain feel like. “I mean, who wants to see Anderson Cooper soaking wet?!” Meyers railed. “Oh. A lot of people? OK. Men and women?”

Meyers also touched on President Donald Trump telling reporters that no one has done so much to improve their brand as the Coast Guard when it went out and rescued people in the hurricane’s path. “What are you taking about?” Meyers asked. The Coast Guard doesn’t need to improve its brand. It’s the Coast Guard – not Arbys.”

In other Trump administration absurdities, White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted video of flooding at Miami International Airport airport, which got a lot of replies including one from the Miami International Airport saying that video is not from there. And Trump’s EPA chief Scot Pruitt went with the “now is not the time to discuss” gag, in re whether the back-to-back record-setting hurricanes could be result of climate change, Meyers noted.

The late-night host segued to Trump having stunned Republicans when he struck a deal with Dems to lift the debt limit and keep government funded for three months. This led to a rush of praise by some media outlets, who called Trump our first Independent president including the New York Times, Washington Post and the Associated Press.

“Can we just stop with the absurd talking point,” Meyers scolded. “The only thing he’s independent of is reality.”

Capping the week, on Sunday, Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon slithered out from under his rock to give an interview to CBS’ 60 Minutes. In the interview, Trump’s wingman insisted it was Hillary Clinton who was “not very bright”and explained that early Trump supporter Chris Christie did not get offered a cabinet post because he did not support Trump during “Billy Bush Weekend.” That’s Bannon’s euphemism for when WaPo published an old tape in which Trump boasted to Access Hollywood host Bush, while they were on the show’s bus, that he could grab women “by the p*ssy” with impunity.

“Why do you keep saying Billy Bush Weekend?” Meyers railed after the fact. “It’s not a holiday. Gather round children. Can you hear it? It’s the sound of the Access Hollywood Bus! Billy Bush Weekend is here! Tic Tacs for everyone!”