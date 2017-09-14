As President Donald Trump has pointed out, Sean Spicer is a ratings magnet.

The long-suffering White House press secretary’s sit-down with Jimmy Kimmel put ABC’s late-night show on top in the metered markets last night. Spicer delivered Kimmel’s highest ratings on any night in six months, excluding episodes fueled by NBA Finals lead-ins.

Among Wednesday night editions, it was Jimmy Kimmel Live’s best showing in eight months.

Spicer out-clocked NBC’s Tonight Show by 17% in homes (2.1/6 vs. 1.8/5). CBS’s Late Show is in repeats.

During the three-segment interview, Spicer said, when asked by Kimmel, that he had never seen Trump naked. In Kimmel’s defense, he was trying to understand Trump’s obsession with inaugural crowd size. Spicer also mentioned something about years of therapy, after Kimmel ran a clip of Melissa McCarthy’s Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live turn as Unhinged Spicer.