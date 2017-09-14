Last week ABC announced Jimmy Kimmel has landed Sean Spicer for his late-night debut on Wednesday, September 13. It’s a big “get” for Kimmel, marking Spicer’s first interview since leaving his post at the White House.

After six months and one day of Trump abuse, Spicer in July threw in the towel when POTUS named pal/Wall Street financier Scaramucci to be his new White House Communications Director. Spicer, who had been filling in on the job, told CNN he quit to give Scaramucci a “clean slate.” The move send Melissa McCarthy fans into a deep depression.

Camp Kimmel no doubt is hoping President Donald Trump knew what he was talking about when he forecast great things ahead for his exiting press secretary, saying “Just look at his great television ratings.”

Spicey is having some trouble landing a regular TV gig. CNN previously said it was not interested in hiring Spicer as a contributor. And now it seems President Trump’s fave network Fox News Channel also will not be offering former White House press secretary and communications director Sean Spicer a contract.