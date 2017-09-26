Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity topped MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow across the board at 9 PM Monday night.

The season debut marked Hannity’s move back to 9 PM to duke it out with The Rachel Maddow Show, which has been the highest-rated thing on cable TV news of late.

Averaging 3.3 million in total viewers and 666K in the 25-54 news demo, Hannity’s season debut — featuring an interview with former White House strategist/current Breitbart honcho Steve Bannon — was the highest-rated cable news program in both categories for the day. Maddow clocked 2.7 M total viewers and 591K viewers in the 25-54 age bracket. CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360° ate their timeslot dust: 1.5M total viewers and 470K news-demo viewers.

Meanwhile, The Five’s return to the 5 PM timeslot topped CNN and MSNBC in both metrics for FNC (2.3 million in P2+ and 472K in 25-54). MSNBC’s MTP Daily logged 1.2M viewers overall and 220K news-demo viewers; CNN’s Wolf Blitzer-led Wolf averaged 1.1M viewers and 295K news-demo viewers.

Monday’s primetime went to FNC in both metrics: 2.6M and 556K, respectively, to MSNBC’s 2.2M and 470K and CNN’s 1.3M and 441K.

Former FNC primetime star Bill O’Reilly returns to the network tonight, as Hannity’s guest.