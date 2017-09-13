Keke Palmer (Scream Queens), RJ Cyler (I’m Dying Up Here), Jessica Sula (Recovery Road), Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why) and Giullian Yao Gioiello (Julie’s Greenroom) have joined the Season 3 cast of MTV’s Scream. Production begins Monday in Atlanta. The six-hour third season will premiere in March 2018 as a three-night event.

Palmer will play Kym, a rebel with a thousand causes, who is a bold and beautiful social activist with a big heart and zero patience for suffering fools. When Kym and her friends find themselves hunted by a killer, she works to flip the script and survive at any cost.

Cyler will portray Deion, a star running back for the high school football team, Deion hopes to secure a college football scholarship that will take him far away from Atlanta, a plan that seems destined to fail when he becomes the target of a masked killer with ties to his past.

Sula will portray Liv, the new girl at school. As a member of the cheer squad and an honor roll student, she seems to have a good head on her shoulders and an ideal life. But as she and Deion grow closer, amidst the murder and mayhem, it soon becomes clear that she has just as many secrets as everyone else.

Whigham will portray Beth, the resident Goth girl and a local tattoo artist. As an unapologetic fan of horror films, Beth is outspoken about her encyclopedic knowledge of movie murder… which is sure to come in handy with a killer on the loose.

Gioiello portrays Manny who is openly gay and loyal to a fault. Usually the smartest person in the room, he’s destined to achieve great things. But his wits are put to the test when he suddenly finds himself in the crosshairs of a killer… which makes his simple goal of surviving high school and moving on with his life seem impossible.

Queen Latifah, Shakim Conpere and Yaneley Arty of Flaver Unit Entertainment as well as Brett Matthews will executive produce, joining returning exec producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein via the Dimension TV umbrella as well as Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad. Matthew Signer & Keith Levine are producers.