Legends alumna Tina Majorino has booked a key recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of CBS drama series Scorpion. Majorino will play Florence, a chemist who moves in next door to the team. Florence does not initially ingratiate herself to the gang but once she is accepted, that causes even more problems. The series follows Walter O’Brien (Elyes Gabel), who leads a group of virtuoso super genius misfits that are recruited by Homeland Security to solve complex, high-tech global threats. Majorino was a series regular on TNT’s Legends and recurred as Dr. Heather Brooks on Grey’s Anatomy and Molly on True Blood and known for her role as Cindy Mackenzie on Veronica Mars. She’s repped by Loch Powell at Power Entertainment Group and Innovative Artists.

Queen Sugar actress KJ Smith is set for a recurring role on the CW’s upcoming Dynasty reboot. Co-written by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick, the new Dynasty follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. Smith will play Kori Rucks. Character details are being kept under wraps. Smith, whose other TV credits include Survivor’s Remorse and BET’s Being Mary Jane, will appear in Liongate’s upcoming Madea’s Family Funeral. She’s repped by Zero Gravity Management and People Store.